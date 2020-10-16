why Schlumberger Limited [SLB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.53

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] jumped around 0.47 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.42 at the close of the session, up 2.95%. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Schlumberger, IBM and Red Hat Announce Major Hybrid Cloud Collaboration for the Energy Industry.

Historic agreement expands access to DELFI cognitive E&P environment to address customers’ deployment preferences.

Schlumberger, IBM and Red Hat, announced today a major collaboration to accelerate digital transformation across the oil and gas industry. The joint initiative will provide global access to Schlumberger’s leading exploration and production (E&P) cloud-based environment and cognitive applications by leveraging IBM’s hybrid cloud technology, built on the Red Hat OpenShift container platform.

Schlumberger Limited stock is now -59.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLB Stock saw the intraday high of $16.44 and lowest of $15.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.14, which means current price is +38.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.21M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 15486619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $23.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $28, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SLB stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 20 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.99, while it was recorded at 16.09 for the last single week of trading, and 21.32 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +12.80. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.80.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.31. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$96,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Limited posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to -8.58%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $16,828 million, or 75.50% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,576,024, which is approximately -0.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,615,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in SLB stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.46 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly -2.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 76,274,601 shares. Additionally, 629 investors decreased positions by around 105,863,389 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 842,725,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,024,863,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,164,159 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 14,676,724 shares during the same period.