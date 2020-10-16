why Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.65

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release third quarter 2020 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Management will also host a live conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights.

To access the live conference call, domestic participants should dial (855) 875-8781 and international participants should dial (720) 634-2925. The conference ID and passcode is 7364026. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab through November 30, 2020.

A sum of 3778726 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. Matador Resources Company shares reached a high of $9.4028 and dropped to a low of $8.74 until finishing in the latest session at $8.94.

The one-year MTDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.33. The average equity rating for MTDR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $12.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MTDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 9.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matador Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.21 and a Gross Margin at +35.00. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.37. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of $288,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MTDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matador Resources Company posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $923 million, or 92.20% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,607,600, which is approximately 22.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,702,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.62 million in MTDR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $66.14 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly -0.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matador Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 19,196,922 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 19,119,468 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 64,932,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,249,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,461,384 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,010,226 shares during the same period.