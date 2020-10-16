why Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.07

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] slipped around -0.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.07 at the close of the session, down -0.80%. The company report on September 24, 2020 that Ingersoll Rand Awards $150 Million Equity Grant to Global Workforce; Grant Value Equal to 20% of An Employee’s Annual Base Cash Compensation*.

Granting Ownership to all Employees Highlights Company Purpose “Lean on Us to Help You Make Life Better” and Core Value of “We Think and Act Like Owners”.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, celebrated its $150 million equity grant to nearly 16,000 employees worldwide with a virtual ringing of The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 21.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock is now 1.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IR Stock saw the intraday high of $37.15 and lowest of $36.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.96, which means current price is +117.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 2604338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $36.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $29, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.68, while it was recorded at 37.26 for the last single week of trading, and 31.50 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 0.20%.

There are presently around $14,986 million, or 97.90% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 69,821,078, which is approximately 17.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.41 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 20.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 58,683,826 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 55,989,547 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 289,583,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,256,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,116,128 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,053,071 shares during the same period.