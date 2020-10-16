why Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] loss -2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $10.99 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Cassava Sciences’ Phase 2b Clinical Results in Alzheimer’s Selected as Late-Breaking News at CTAD 2020.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that clinical results of its Phase 2b study of sumifilam have been selected as a late-breaking oral presentation by the 13th international conference on Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD). CTAD is a prestigious annual conference focused on Alzheimer’s research and development and takes place this year as a virtual event on November 4-7th, 2020. Members of CTAD’s scientific committee select research abstracts for late-breaking, oral presentation based on medical and scientific significance, quality of data and methodology.

Details of Late-breaking Presentation:.

Cassava Sciences Inc. represents 24.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $281.45 million with the latest information. SAVA stock price has been found in the range of $10.91 to $11.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 1062324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. On January 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SAVA shares from 3 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 1.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 56.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 765.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.11 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 11.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -46.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$514,556 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $66 million, or 25.20% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,467,575, which is approximately 413.526% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,121,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.58 million in SAVA stocks shares; and BLEICHROEDER LP, currently with $11.79 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -39.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 3,262,753 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,206,550 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 433,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,035,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 850,887 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,031,278 shares during the same period.