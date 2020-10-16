Wells Fargo Downgrade TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] gained 9.84% on the last trading session, reaching $0.59 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Tetra Technologies, Inc. To Present At The Microcap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl Conference.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI), announced that management will present at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference on October 14, 2020.

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of TETRA Technologies, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 14th at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time), and will be hosting one-on-one meetings on October 14 and October 15, 2020.

TETRA Technologies Inc. represents 125.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.48 million with the latest information. TTI stock price has been found in the range of $0.521 to $0.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 5146893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2.25 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2 to $1, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.97. With this latest performance, TTI shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5688, while it was recorded at 0.5392 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7165 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.85. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,655.11. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,609.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$52,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

There are presently around $38 million, or 51.60% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,740,963, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 7,728,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 million in TTI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.04 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly -34.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 20,622,125 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 54,583,183 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 11,032,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,172,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,698,735 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,208,571 shares during the same period.