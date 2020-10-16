Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] Is Currently 5.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ: VNOM] jumped around 0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.95 at the close of the session, up 5.72%. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Provides Third Quarter 2020 Operational Update.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”) today provided an operational update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 UPDATE.

Viper Energy Partners LP stock is now -67.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNOM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.265 and lowest of $7.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.35, which means current price is +59.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 449.72K shares, VNOM reached a trading volume of 1056405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]?

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Viper Energy Partners LP stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VNOM shares from 26 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viper Energy Partners LP is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNOM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VNOM stock performed recently?

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, VNOM shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.01, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.26 for the last 200 days.

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.35 and a Gross Margin at +66.90. Viper Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.75.

Return on Total Capital for VNOM is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.08. Additionally, VNOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Viper Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viper Energy Partners LP posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNOM.

Insider trade positions for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]

There are presently around $416 million, or 75.40% of VNOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNOM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,022,971, which is approximately -0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND IX, L.P., holding 5,152,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.96 million in VNOM stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $30.68 million in VNOM stock with ownership of nearly -4.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viper Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:VNOM] by around 9,073,187 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 12,981,934 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 30,232,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,287,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNOM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,278,310 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,576 shares during the same period.