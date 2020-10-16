UBS lifts International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] plunged by -$1.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $125.215 during the day while it closed the day at $124.89. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Clean the World Partners with Lifebuoy® to Celebrate Global Handwashing Day by Supplying 20 Canadian Charities with over 10,000 Lifebuoy Hygiene Products.

Lifebuoy Launches into the Canadian Market with Purpose-Driven Community Hygiene Initiative.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ — Clean the World, a global leader in water, sanitation, hygiene and sustainability, has partnered with the Lifebuoy brand as it launches into the Canadian market. Lifebuoy, the World’s No.1 Selling Hygiene Soap Brand*, wants to spread the word about the importance of keeping good hand hygiene by cleansing with soap. In honor of Global Handwashing Day, Lifebuoy has teamed up with Clean the World to provide 10,000 Lifebuoy Hygiene Products to 20 charities across Canada. The volunteers who sign up will receive a ‘Soap Saves Lives Box’ containing enough product to assemble 50 hygiene kits including Lifebuoy soap, Lifebuoy hand sanitizer, Lifebuoy hand wash, a toothbrush, and toothpaste. After the hygiene kits are assembled, the volunteers will ship to one of 20 charity locations. These hygiene kits will then be distributed to underserved individuals and families locally. In total, over 10,000 hygiene products will be given to people in need as the Lifebuoy brand launches into the Canadian market.

International Business Machines Corporation stock has also loss -5.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBM stock has declined by -0.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.97% and lost -6.83% year-on date.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $114.44 billion, with 889.44 million shares outstanding and 889.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 3378364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $135.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $111, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IBM stock trade performance evaluation

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.65, while it was recorded at 126.19 for the last single week of trading, and 125.54 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.87. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.04. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $24,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corporation posted 2.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 2.85%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,243 million, or 58.80% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,044,124, which is approximately -1.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,997,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.62 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.73 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -0.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 962 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 26,302,601 shares. Additionally, 907 investors decreased positions by around 26,271,224 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 461,824,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,398,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,236,452 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 2,179,852 shares during the same period.