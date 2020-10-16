U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $41

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -0.44% or -0.17 points to close at $38.25 with a heavy trading volume of 7748975 shares. The company report on October 14, 2020 that U.S. Bancorp reports third quarter 2020 results.

U.S. Bancorp reported its third quarter 2020 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call via telephone from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 1895575.

It opened the trading session at $38.44, the shares rose to $39.51 and dropped to $38.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USB points out that the company has recorded 20.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, USB reached to a volume of 7748975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $43.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 29.78.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.00, while it was recorded at 39.02 for the last single week of trading, and 40.08 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.70.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.80. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $98,850 per employee.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 2.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $43,112 million, or 75.80% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,961,832, which is approximately -0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,111,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.85 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 581 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 73,184,403 shares. Additionally, 761 investors decreased positions by around 76,512,902 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 972,432,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,122,129,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,507,932 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 6,277,612 shares during the same period.