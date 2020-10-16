T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Revenue clocked in at $9.80 million, up 13.68% YTD: What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.33 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2020 that T2 Biosystems to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The call will also be available by dialing 877-407-9208 (U.S.) or 201-493-6784 (International) five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

T2 Biosystems Inc. represents 147.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $196.79 million with the latest information. TTOO stock price has been found in the range of $1.32 to $1.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 1372874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.08.

Trading performance analysis for TTOO stock

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4170, while it was recorded at 1.3520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0721 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -624.57 and a Gross Margin at -101.12. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -707.93.

Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 366.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 164.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$390,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTOO.

An analysis of insider ownership at T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

There are presently around $20 million, or 10.10% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,759,684, which is approximately 115.143% of the company’s market cap and around 5.94% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.8 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.18 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 59.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 4,868,199 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,311,076 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,794,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,974,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,138,032 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 536,211 shares during the same period.