Susquehanna lifts Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ: SHOO] jumped around 1.74 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.79 at the close of the session, up 8.27%. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Steve Madden Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced that the Company’s conference call to review third quarter 2020 financial results will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 552-1336, or (805) 905-2996 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 9059525. To participate, please dial in approximately five minutes before the scheduled time to ensure you are connected prior to the presentation. Employees, the media and the public are invited to listen to the call live over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9kqjk33z.

Steven Madden Ltd. stock is now -47.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHOO Stock saw the intraday high of $22.96 and lowest of $20.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.79, which means current price is +39.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 804.50K shares, SHOO reached a trading volume of 2474897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOO shares is $23.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Steven Madden Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Steven Madden Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $23, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SHOO stock. On May 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SHOO shares from 26 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steven Madden Ltd. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has SHOO stock performed recently?

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, SHOO shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.89, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 26.14 for the last 200 days.

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.62 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Steven Madden Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.91.

Return on Total Capital for SHOO is now 20.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.74. Additionally, SHOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] managed to generate an average of $35,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Steven Madden Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steven Madden Ltd. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steven Madden Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]

There are presently around $1,802 million, or 97.40% of SHOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,307,639, which is approximately 4.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,185,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.56 million in SHOO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $154.05 million in SHOO stock with ownership of nearly 16.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steven Madden Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ:SHOO] by around 8,802,670 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 7,734,956 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 62,539,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,077,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 968,252 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,445,463 shares during the same period.