Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Stock trading around $12.25 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.585 during the day while it closed the day at $12.25. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Regions Bank Announces Disaster-Recovery Financial Services Following Hurricane Delta.

Deferred payments and additional offers available as recovery moves forward.

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced a series of financial services, including payment extensions and the waiving of certain fees, to help people and businesses in portions of Louisiana1 that were impacted by Hurricane Delta.

Regions Financial Corporation stock has also loss -3.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RF stock has inclined by 13.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.42% and lost -28.61% year-on date.

The market cap for RF stock reached $11.99 billion, with 960.00 million shares outstanding and 956.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 7739164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $13.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 12.70 for the last single week of trading, and 11.97 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.62. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.90.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 7.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.09. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $80,863 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,004 million, or 76.60% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,780,488, which is approximately -3.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,247,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $665.21 million in RF stock with ownership of nearly 3.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 67,175,069 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 59,883,415 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 593,811,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,869,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,661,411 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 13,450,988 shares during the same period.