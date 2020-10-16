Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] is -87.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] gained 12.04% on the last trading session, reaching $0.65 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2020 that PREIT Reaches Agreement with Approximately 80% of its Lenders to Recapitalize Business.

Infusion of $150 Million of New Capital Will Enable Continued Investment in Successful Ongoing Business Initiatives.

Portfolio Remains Fully Operational and Substantially Re-Occupied.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust represents 77.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.11 million with the latest information. PEI stock price has been found in the range of $0.635 to $0.779.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, PEI reached a trading volume of 11290001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEI stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for PEI stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.73. With this latest performance, PEI shares dropped by -13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.54 for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8514, while it was recorded at 0.6086 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7472 for the last 200 days.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.52.

Return on Total Capital for PEI is now -2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 409.04. Additionally, PEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 398.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] managed to generate an average of -$50,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 540.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

There are presently around $24 million, or 48.40% of PEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,187,009, which is approximately -22.609% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,674,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 million in PEI stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $2.99 million in PEI stock with ownership of nearly 27.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI] by around 5,571,433 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 15,912,349 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 15,202,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,686,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,775,890 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,784,038 shares during the same period.