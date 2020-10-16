PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] moved up 1.53: Why It’s Important

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] traded at a high on 10/14/20, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.58. The company report on October 7, 2020 that PDC Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call – Thursday, November 5, 2020.

PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, November 4, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:Date/Time: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ETDomestic (toll free): 877-312-5520 International: 1-253-237-1142 Conference ID: 7464278Webcast: available at www.pdce.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1036031 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PDC Energy Inc. stands at 5.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.09%.

The market cap for PDCE stock reached $1.29 billion, with 99.57 million shares outstanding and 98.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, PDCE reached a trading volume of 1036031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $21, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PDCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.61 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.88, while it was recorded at 12.60 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.30.

Return on Total Capital for PDCE is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.14. Additionally, PDCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] managed to generate an average of -$104,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDC Energy Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -221.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 27.20%.

Insider trade positions for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

There are presently around $1,302 million, or 83.44% of PDCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,016,779, which is approximately 0.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,683,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.37 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $92.58 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly -5.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDC Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 12,033,118 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 17,298,221 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 74,194,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,526,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,524,901 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,465,183 shares during the same period.