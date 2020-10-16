Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] gain 45.21% so far this year. What now?

Pareteum Corporation [NASDAQ: TEUM] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.63 at the close of the session, down -12.52%. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Pareteum Receives Listing Extension from Nasdaq.

Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a global cloud communications platform company, announced today that it has received written notification from the Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Panel agreed to extend the deadlines by which the Company would be required to cure certain previously disclosed deficiencies under Nasdaq’s continued listing rules.

As previously disclosed, the Company has not yet filed with the SEC its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, its amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2018, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 or its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (collectively, the “Delinquent Filings”). The Company was unable to timely file the Delinquent Filings due to its previous accounting evaluation and internal investigation into the cause of the accounting errors. Also, as previously disclosed, the Company is not in compliance with the $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”).

Pareteum Corporation stock is now 45.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEUM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.71 and lowest of $0.5904 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.18, which means current price is +88.60% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, TEUM reached a trading volume of 4574163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pareteum Corporation [TEUM]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Pareteum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Pareteum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $0.75, while Lake Street kept a Hold rating on TEUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pareteum Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42.

How has TEUM stock performed recently?

Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.02. With this latest performance, TEUM shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Pareteum Corporation [TEUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6782, while it was recorded at 0.7172 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6145 for the last 200 days.

Pareteum Corporation [TEUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.76 and a Gross Margin at +51.42. Pareteum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.00.

Return on Total Capital for TEUM is now -9.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.86. Additionally, TEUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] managed to generate an average of -$94,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Earnings analysis for Pareteum Corporation [TEUM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pareteum Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEUM.

Insider trade positions for Pareteum Corporation [TEUM]

There are presently around $9 million, or 33.35% of TEUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,024,048, which is approximately -11.251% of the company’s market cap and around 5.93% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,327,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in TEUM stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.86 million in TEUM stock with ownership of nearly -34.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pareteum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Pareteum Corporation [NASDAQ:TEUM] by around 3,174,662 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 14,415,763 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,694,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,895,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEUM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,695,994 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,042 shares during the same period.