Novan Inc. [NOVN] is -80.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ: NOVN] traded at a high on 10/15/20, posting a 6.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.61. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Novan’s NITRICIL™ Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway Infection Model.

– First demonstration of antiviral effect of nitric oxide-based medicine against SARS-CoV-2 in an in vitro model that mimics the human airway epithelium.

– Company believes preclinical results demonstrate high potential for clinical translation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21047596 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novan Inc. stands at 15.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.92%.

The market cap for NOVN stock reached $84.88 million, with 137.47 million shares outstanding and 124.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.67M shares, NOVN reached a trading volume of 21047596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novan Inc. [NOVN]?

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Novan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novan Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.32.

How has NOVN stock performed recently?

Novan Inc. [NOVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.43. With this latest performance, NOVN shares gained by 17.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Novan Inc. [NOVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5036, while it was recorded at 0.5096 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5174 for the last 200 days.

Novan Inc. [NOVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novan Inc. [NOVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -608.86. Novan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -625.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novan Inc. [NOVN] managed to generate an average of -$729,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Novan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Novan Inc. [NOVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novan Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVN.

Insider trade positions for Novan Inc. [NOVN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.90% of NOVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,688,347, which is approximately 6.77% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 550,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in NOVN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.28 million in NOVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN] by around 1,945,412 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 8,409,291 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,266,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,087,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,342,628 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 8,406,988 shares during the same period.