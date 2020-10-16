MPLX LP [MPLX] Is Currently 0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.51 during the day while it closed the day at $17.21. The company report on September 25, 2020 that MPLX LP to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results Nov. 2.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss 2020 third-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX’s website at http://www.mplx.com and clicking on the “2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results” link. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

MPLX LP stock has also gained 7.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPLX stock has declined by -6.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.48% and lost -32.40% year-on date.

The market cap for MPLX stock reached $18.22 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 406.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 2205339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

MPLX stock trade performance evaluation

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, MPLX shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.70, while it was recorded at 17.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.46 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.80.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.19. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of $166,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MPLX LP posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 4.51%.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,854 million, or 32.90% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 52,063,318, which is approximately 132.246% of the company’s market cap and around 63.11% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 30,366,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.61 million in MPLX stocks shares; and HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, currently with $495.34 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 4.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 67,258,009 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 42,168,204 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 233,286,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,712,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,857 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,422,791 shares during the same period.