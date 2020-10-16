Market cap of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] reaches 13.19M – now what?

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRR] price surged by 1.05 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a dividend for the 3rd quarter of 2020 on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) in the amount of $0.5000 per share (the “Series A Dividend”).

The Series A Dividend will be payable in cash on October 26, 2020 to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of October 23, 2020.

A sum of 6547221 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. shares reached a high of $3.44 and dropped to a low of $2.19 until finishing in the latest session at $2.88.

The one-year MDRR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.71. The average equity rating for MDRR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

MDRR Stock Performance Analysis:

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 152.63. With this latest performance, MDRR shares gained by 118.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.97 for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.37, while it was recorded at 1.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +13.49. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.43.

Return on Total Capital for MDRR is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.17. Additionally, MDRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

MDRR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRR.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of MDRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRR stocks are: NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO with ownership of 43,983, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 15,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in MDRR stocks shares; and SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT, currently with $44000.0 in MDRR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRR] by around 32,686 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 31,618 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 51,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,284 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 23,195 shares during the same period.