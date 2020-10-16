Market cap of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] reaches 470.85M – now what?

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [NASDAQ: FTAC] price surged by 3.92 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on September 24, 2020 that Paya and FinTech III Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Transaction.

Special Meeting of Stockholders on October 15, 2020 to Vote on Proposed Transaction.

Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FTAC) (“FinTech III”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Parent Corp. has filed a Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which includes FinTech III’s definitive proxy statement / prospectus in connection with the proposed transaction between FinTech III and Paya. FinTech III will commence mailing the definitive proxy materials to FinTech III stockholders of record on or about September 25, 2020. The filing can be accessed by searching for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Parent Corp. on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml or directly at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?CIK=1819881&owner=exclude.

A sum of 6834641 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 715.55K shares. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares reached a high of $12.25 and dropped to a low of $10.38 until finishing in the latest session at $10.60.

Guru’s Opinion on FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FTAC Stock Performance Analysis:

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, FTAC shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FTAC is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] managed to generate an average of $2,137,960 per employee.FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $229 million, or 63.60% of FTAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAC stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 2,700,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.34% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,200,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.33 million in FTAC stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $18.36 million in FTAC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [NASDAQ:FTAC] by around 3,913,424 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,608,450 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,930,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,452,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,322,844 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,517,925 shares during the same period.