Market cap of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] reaches 101.34M – now what?

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCN] slipped around -0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.97 at the close of the session, down -11.34%. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Cyclerion Announces Phase 2 STRONG-SCD Study Results in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease.

Study results do not support further internal development.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced top-line results from its STRONG-SCD study of olinciguat, an investigational, orally-administered, once daily, vascular sGC stimulator for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Olinciguat was generally well tolerated across all dose ranges. Results did not demonstrate adequate activity to support further internal clinical development. Cyclerion intends to complete its analysis of the study results and present or publish them in a future forum.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 9.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYCN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.15 and lowest of $2.855 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.77, which means current price is +43.00% above from all time high which was touched on 09/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 376.62K shares, CYCN reached a trading volume of 3189205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

How has CYCN stock performed recently?

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.19. With this latest performance, CYCN shares dropped by -61.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.79 for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2664.72. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2729.27.

Return on Total Capital for CYCN is now -149.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.64. Additionally, CYCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,308,596 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYCN.

Insider trade positions for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]

There are presently around $53 million, or 71.30% of CYCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,744,117, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.58% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,742,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.14 million in CYCN stocks shares; and MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $7.21 million in CYCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCN] by around 431,669 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,261,584 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 16,021,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,714,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 157,686 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 282,676 shares during the same period.