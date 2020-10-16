Market Analysts see Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] falling to $37. Time to buy?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] closed the trading session at $41.56 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.78, while the highest price level was $41.72. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on October 22, 2020.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) (“Valero”) today announced that it will host a conference call on October 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the presentation live via the internet may log on to Valero’s Investor Relations web site at www.investorvalero.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.62 percent and weekly performance of -6.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 5675734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $67.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $70, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VLO stock trade performance evaluation

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.60, while it was recorded at 42.29 for the last single week of trading, and 60.42 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +4.44. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now 11.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.28. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of $236,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.06.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -8.01%.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,733 million, or 76.90% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,146,099, which is approximately -2.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,296,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 4.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 25,318,228 shares. Additionally, 558 investors decreased positions by around 32,155,356 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 248,895,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,368,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,587 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 5,466,023 shares during the same period.