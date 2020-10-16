Market Analysts see Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] gained 2.95% on the last trading session, reaching $7.68 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Sunstone Hotel Investors Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the market closes. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Sunstone Hotel Investors website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-323-289-6576 and reference confirmation code 1700254 to listen to the live call.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. represents 214.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.67 billion with the latest information. SHO stock price has been found in the range of $7.26 to $7.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 4220189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $8.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.10, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.09.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now 2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.25. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of $2,868,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $1,690 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,267,463, which is approximately -5.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,187,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.72 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $94.66 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly -10.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 38,949,328 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 47,805,064 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 133,295,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,050,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,659,953 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,166,967 shares during the same period.