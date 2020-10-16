Market Analysts see Precigen Inc. [PGEN] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] traded at a high on 10/15/20, posting a 7.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.00. The company report on October 16, 2020 that PGEN INVESTOR DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen Inc., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation.

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Precigen Inc. (“Precigen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PGEN, XON) between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2513002 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Precigen Inc. stands at 14.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.08%.

The market cap for PGEN stock reached $692.10 million, with 164.07 million shares outstanding and 151.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, PGEN reached a trading volume of 2513002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has PGEN stock performed recently?

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.38. With this latest performance, PGEN shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.18 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.14 and a Gross Margin at +32.32. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.25.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 345.75. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$240,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precigen Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

There are presently around $608 million, or 69.40% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 82,790,616, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7,724,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.62 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.0 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly -4.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 3,228,138 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 11,210,563 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 107,220,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,659,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 519,941 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,056,924 shares during the same period.