Market Analysts see Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] traded at a low on 10/15/20, posting a -0.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $45.11. The company report on October 15, 2020 that New Video Marketplace Report from FreeWheel Shows Ad Views in 1H2020 Grew Over 32% Compared to the Same Time Last Year.

73% of ad views during the first half of the year were on the big screen, as viewers were less mobile due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: CMCSA), released the latest edition of its U.S. Video Marketplace Report, an industry benchmark report that explores viewership trends across the industry. The latest report delves into the first half of 2020, an incredibly unique six-month period for media consumption, given the changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12833013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comcast Corporation stands at 2.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $208.13 billion, with 4.57 billion shares outstanding and 4.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.41M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 12833013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $51.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $52 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $52, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.73, while it was recorded at 45.42 for the last single week of trading, and 41.48 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.39 and a Gross Margin at +56.50. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.99.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.46. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $68,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 5.24%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $174,384 million, or 85.90% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 398,703,950, which is approximately -4.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 316,105,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.26 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.39 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 16.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 961 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 200,951,323 shares. Additionally, 939 investors decreased positions by around 169,994,515 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 3,494,796,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,865,742,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,747,259 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 11,817,576 shares during the same period.