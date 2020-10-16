Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] is -24.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.93 at the close of the session, up 1.33%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Lumen Launches Managed Endpoint Detection and Response Service in Asia Pacific.

Sophisticated solution mitigates security risks for businesses competing in the 4th Industrial Revolution .

The 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) – a time when a time when smart, connective devices are everywhere – is upon us. To help organizations remain secure as they adopt the next-generation technologies and applications that define the 4IR, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) now offers a Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR) service in Asia Pacific.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is now -24.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUMN Stock saw the intraday high of $9.96 and lowest of $9.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.30, which means current price is +21.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.48M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 7603843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.92 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.52.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.62. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$123,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $8,509 million, or 79.30% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,339,341, which is approximately -1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $965.79 million in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $898.33 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -5.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

327 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 54,595,628 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 51,729,658 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 750,577,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 856,902,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,987,855 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,211,610 shares during the same period.