LendingClub Corporation [LC] is -59.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] closed the trading session at $5.10 on 10/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.10, while the highest price level was $5.51. The company report on September 23, 2020 that LendingClub Studies Reveal Customers Prioritize Personal Loan Payments Over Credit Cards, Helping Them Progress Towards Financial Health.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America’s largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, today released findings from two recent studies on member financial health and payment behavior before and during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Conducted in January and June 2020, the studies sought to understand member behavior before and during the coronavirus-driven recession and how they make decisions regarding prioritization of bills and expenses in relation to their long-term financial goals.

The key takeaway: Customers are prioritizing personal loan payments over their credit cards. These findings support recent assertions from TransUnion suggesting that personal loan delinquency rates were either in line with, or performed better than, credit cards across most credit tiers during the Great Recession.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.59 percent and weekly performance of -0.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, LC reached to a volume of 1003810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.47 and a Gross Margin at +85.59. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now -2.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.74. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] managed to generate an average of -$19,990 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LendingClub Corporation posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

There are presently around $332 million, or 87.50% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,151,002, which is approximately -24.246% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 6,092,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.07 million in LC stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $31.07 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -5.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 4,525,297 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 9,155,852 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 47,794,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,475,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,638,444 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 890,918 shares during the same period.