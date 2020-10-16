Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] Is Currently 41.66 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Huttig Building Products Inc. [NASDAQ: HBP] gained 41.66% or 1.01 points to close at $3.42 with a heavy trading volume of 22867486 shares. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Huttig Building Products, Inc. Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Mill Road Capital.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (“Huttig” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HBP), a leading domestic distributor of millwork, building materials and wood products, confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding, expression of interest from Mill Road Capital Management LLC and its affiliated funds (“Mill Road”), a private investment firm, to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of the Company for $2.75 per share. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will review the letter and determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of its stockholders. The Company will communicate future developments in accordance with its ongoing disclosure requirements.

The Company has retained Lincoln International as its financial advisor.

It opened the trading session at $3.16, the shares rose to $3.75 and dropped to $3.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBP points out that the company has recorded 327.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -597.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 341.06K shares, HBP reached to a volume of 22867486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Singular Research have made an estimate for Huttig Building Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huttig Building Products Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for HBP stock

Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.33. With this latest performance, HBP shares gained by 48.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 327.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.47 for Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 1.49 for the last 200 days.

Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.34 and a Gross Margin at +19.95. Huttig Building Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.62.

Return on Total Capital for HBP is now -1.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.15. Additionally, HBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 388.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] managed to generate an average of -$15,616 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.70.Huttig Building Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huttig Building Products Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]

There are presently around $34 million, or 44.80% of HBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBP stocks are: WEBER ALAN W with ownership of 2,460,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.74% of the total institutional ownership; 22NW, LP, holding 1,577,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.39 million in HBP stocks shares; and PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, currently with $4.26 million in HBP stock with ownership of nearly -39.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huttig Building Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Huttig Building Products Inc. [NASDAQ:HBP] by around 1,052,293 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,109,373 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,640,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,801,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,223 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 116,731 shares during the same period.