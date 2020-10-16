Saturday, October 17, 2020
type here...
Finance

Goldman slashes price target on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] – find out why.

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Finance

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell -1.14% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Revolve Group Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

MetLife Inc. [MET] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
MetLife Inc. closed the trading session at $39.13 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.17, while...
Read more
Industry

UBS Downgrade Fluor Corporation [FLR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Fluor Corporation loss -1.23% or -0.13 points to close at $10.46 with a heavy trading volume of 1059452 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Companies

why 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.80

Caleb Clifford - 0
3D Systems Corporation price plunged by -1.36 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on October 9, 2020 that 3D Systems Announces...
Read more

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] closed the trading session at $25.64 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.7603, while the highest price level was $25.65.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, AXTA reached to a volume of 2464102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $27.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

AXTA stock trade performance evaluation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.79, while it was recorded at 25.50 for the last single week of trading, and 23.17 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +32.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.42. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 285.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $17,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 2.23%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,753 million, or 98.70% of AXTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 24,070,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,880,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.72 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $404.69 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 26.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 35,581,539 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 36,464,496 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 152,321,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,367,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,249,562 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 11,371,238 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSusquehanna lifts Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleCitigroup Resumed ADT Inc. [ADT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

More articles

Finance

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Stock trading around $77.74 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
V.F. Corporation closed the trading session at $77.74 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.29, while...
Read more
Finance

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Highwoods Properties Inc. surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $34.30 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Crocs Inc. [CROX] Revenue clocked in at $1.19 billion, up 21.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Crocs Inc. closed the trading session at $51.10 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.425, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] moved up 2.94: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. price surged by 2.94 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Entasis Therapeutics...
Read more
Industry

why LKQ Corporation [LKQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.88

Misty Lee - 0
LKQ Corporation gained 2.71% or 0.84 points to close at $31.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2009609 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Finance

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Stock trading around $77.74 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
V.F. Corporation closed the trading session at $77.74 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.29, while...
Read more
Companies

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] fell -21.57% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Mustang Bio Inc. jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.20 at the close of the session, up 0.31%. The...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] reaches 204.22M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Callon Petroleum Company stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] moved up 2.94: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. price surged by 2.94 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Entasis Therapeutics...
Read more
Industry

why LKQ Corporation [LKQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.88

Misty Lee - 0
LKQ Corporation gained 2.71% or 0.84 points to close at $31.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2009609 shares. The company report on...
Read more

Popular Category