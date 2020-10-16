fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] Stock trading around $10.79 per share: What’s Next?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] closed the trading session at $10.79 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.26, while the highest price level was $10.79. The company report on October 14, 2020 that fuboTV Announces Closing of Public Offering.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 18,300,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of $10.00 per share pursuant to an effective Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). fuboTV received total gross proceeds of $183 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

Evercore ISI acted as the lead book-running manager for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as additional joint bookrunners for the offering. Roth Capital Partners and Wedbush Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.17 percent and weekly performance of 5.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 338.14K shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 4887291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -709.13. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -804.50.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -11.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.91. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$165,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.