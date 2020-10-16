Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $93

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] traded at a low on 10/15/20, posting a -2.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $90.23. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Expedia survey reveals Americans reached their ‘tripping point’ less than 30 days into lockdown.

Today, Expedia® reveals the latest phenomenon in pandemic travel behavior – the ‘tripping point.’ The tripping point is defined as the intense need for a break from the routine and the moment at which day-to-day responsibilities become too much and result in the desperate need for a change of scenery. For many adults, it would be an understatement to say the past six months or so have been a balancing act. Juggling new realities of work, school, household chores and errands can become monotonous, especially with little opportunity for a much-needed break. Through a survey of 1,000 adults aged 18-451, Expedia examines how reaching the tripping point impacted travelers during lockdown and continues to shape our future trips.

Expedia found that on average, Americans reached their tripping point just 27 days after the introduction of stay-at-home mandates, though a quarter (24%) reached that point in the first week.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3385082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Expedia Group Inc. stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.56%.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $12.20 billion, with 141.07 million shares outstanding and 129.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 3385082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $99.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $116, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.49.

How has EXPE stock performed recently?

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.96. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.11 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.45, while it was recorded at 94.12 for the last single week of trading, and 86.60 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.68 and a Gross Margin at +75.98. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.68.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.89. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $22,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted 3.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE.

Insider trade positions for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $11,988 million, or 99.90% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,749,688, which is approximately -6.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,538,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $860.63 million in EXPE stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $697.27 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -9.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 25,535,486 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 26,393,449 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 80,930,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,859,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,850,019 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 5,078,386 shares during the same period.