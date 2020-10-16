Evergy Inc. [EVRG] Stock trading around $53.45 per share: What’s Next?

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] gained 1.00% or 0.53 points to close at $53.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1582978 shares. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Evergy Announces Chief Executive Officer Terry Bassham to Retire.

Board Forms Search Committee to Review Internal and External Succession Candidates.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) today announced that Terry Bassham has informed the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of his decision to retire as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Evergy. To ensure a smooth transition, Bassham will continue to serve as Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evergy until his successor is appointed.

It opened the trading session at $53.00, the shares rose to $53.92 and dropped to $52.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVRG points out that the company has recorded -10.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, EVRG reached to a volume of 1582978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $59.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for EVRG stock

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, EVRG shares gained by 2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.14, while it was recorded at 53.22 for the last single week of trading, and 59.87 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evergy Inc. posted 1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

There are presently around $9,922 million, or 84.50% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,083,619, which is approximately -9.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,315,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $925.52 million in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $639.52 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly -2.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

219 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 25,766,862 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 28,653,070 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 131,202,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,622,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,916,328 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,069,745 shares during the same period.