Dow Inc. [DOW] Is Currently 0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $49.075 during the day while it closed the day at $49.01. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Dow declares quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable December 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

This marks the 437th consecutive dividend paid by the Company or its affiliates since 1912.

Dow Inc. stock has also loss -0.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOW stock has inclined by 12.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.65% and lost -10.45% year-on date.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $36.34 billion, with 741.12 million shares outstanding and 740.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 2787359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $47.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on DOW stock. On May 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 37 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.05, while it was recorded at 48.73 for the last single week of trading, and 41.74 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.38 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 8.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.47. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of -$49,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -10.43%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,310 million, or 67.80% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,273,462, which is approximately -1.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,862,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in DOW stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.06 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly 43.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 42,451,879 shares. Additionally, 603 investors decreased positions by around 34,821,655 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 418,748,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,022,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,242,650 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 6,315,577 shares during the same period.