Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Stock trading around $80.81 per share: What’s Next?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] loss -0.30% or -0.24 points to close at $80.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2985240 shares. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Dominion Energy Ohio Payment Plans, Energy Assistance Programs Can Help Customers Stay Safe and Warm This Winter.

As the winter heating season approaches, Dominion Energy Ohio is offering customers facing financial hardship more flexible payment options on past-due balances and increased financial support for EnergyShare, our program supporting families and individuals in need. The company remains committed to providing safe, economical and reliable energy, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities across the country.

During the period ahead, the company strongly encourages customers to take advantage of the resources being made available, chief among them more flexible payment plans. Customers can learn more by calling 1-800-362-7557. Information is also available 24/7 online at DominionEnergy.com, search billing options & assistance.

It opened the trading session at $80.07, the shares rose to $81.276 and dropped to $79.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for D points out that the company has recorded -0.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, D reached to a volume of 2985240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $81.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.19, while it was recorded at 81.53 for the last single week of trading, and 80.17 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.67 and a Gross Margin at +56.08. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.11. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $71,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 2.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $45,909 million, or 70.30% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,089,568, which is approximately 0.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,481,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.81 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.65 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly -0.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 643 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 38,965,153 shares. Additionally, 677 investors decreased positions by around 34,774,477 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 494,376,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,115,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,243,179 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,245,106 shares during the same period.