Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell -62.96% so far this year. What now?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] closed the trading session at $9.42 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.93, while the highest price level was $9.4375. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Devon Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report third-quarter 2020 results on Thursday, Oct. 29, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the third-quarter 2020 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Friday, Oct. 30, the company will hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.96 percent and weekly performance of -8.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 9836600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

DVN stock trade performance evaluation

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.72. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 13.10 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.51. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of -$45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Devon Energy Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,897 million, or 82.00% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,357,479, which is approximately 4.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 26,403,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.72 million in DVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $248.08 million in DVN stock with ownership of nearly -17.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 36,499,570 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 48,146,928 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 222,847,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,494,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,995,631 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 6,914,807 shares during the same period.