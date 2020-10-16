Saturday, October 17, 2020
Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] moved up 2.57: Why It's Important

By Misty Lee

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] closed the trading session at $13.56 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.75, while the highest price level was $13.56. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Continental Resources To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the “Company”) plans to announce third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website at www.CLR.com or by phone:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.47 percent and weekly performance of -2.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, CLR reached to a volume of 2438710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CLR stock trade performance evaluation

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, CLR shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 13.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.26 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.44 and a Gross Margin at +30.70. Continental Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Total Capital for CLR is now 9.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.14. Additionally, CLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] managed to generate an average of $615,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Continental Resources Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to -10.90%.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $850 million, or 17.50% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,293,233, which is approximately -6.988% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,713,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.48 million in CLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.6 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly -26.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Continental Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 13,305,132 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 29,218,170 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 20,148,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,671,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,293,137 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,354,639 shares during the same period.

