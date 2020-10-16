ConocoPhillips [COP] Revenue clocked in at $24.25 billion, down -45.56% YTD: What’s Next?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] gained 2.52% on the last trading session, reaching $35.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October 9, 2020 that ConocoPhillips Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced an increase in its quarterly dividend from 42 cents per share to 43 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 19, 2020.

ConocoPhillips represents 1.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.40 billion with the latest information. COP stock price has been found in the range of $33.67 to $35.4682.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 8625098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $49.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 556.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for COP stock

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.14, while it was recorded at 35.11 for the last single week of trading, and 42.53 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.36. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.17.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.24. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $691,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ConocoPhillips posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -2.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $27,877 million, or 75.20% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,744,102, which is approximately 0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,244,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.91 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 1.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 575 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 43,874,535 shares. Additionally, 766 investors decreased positions by around 44,486,812 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 699,132,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 787,494,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,287,636 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 7,203,498 shares during the same period.