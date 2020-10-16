Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gain 10.22% so far this year. What now?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] closed the trading session at $19.19 on 10/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.985, while the highest price level was $19.33. The company report on October 13, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COG BLNK UPLCQ: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.22 percent and weekly performance of 5.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, COG reached to a volume of 4038890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COG shares is $22.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on COG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for COG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for COG in the course of the last twelve months was 381.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

COG stock trade performance evaluation

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, COG shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.90, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 18.00 for the last 200 days.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.09 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.30.

Return on Total Capital for COG is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.37. Additionally, COG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] managed to generate an average of $2,485,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation go to 26.12%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,242 million, or 97.30% of COG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,677,604, which is approximately -3.338% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 36,790,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $710.06 million in COG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $559.91 million in COG stock with ownership of nearly -2.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG] by around 46,078,654 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 52,319,786 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 276,843,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,241,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,982,523 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 17,461,634 shares during the same period.