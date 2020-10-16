Aramark [ARMK] fell -35.60% so far this year. What now?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] closed the trading session at $27.95 on 10/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.13, while the highest price level was $28.13. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Aramark Pride ERG Recognizes Chris Lorefice for Extraordinary Support of Diversity and Inclusion.

Lorefice awarded the 2020 Ian Bailey Pride of Aramark Award for outstanding contributions to the Pride ERG and the LGBTQ+ community.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, has named Chris Lorefice the 2020 Ian Bailey Pride of Aramark awardee, in recognition of his commitment to advancing the Aramark Pride employee resource group (ERG) and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.60 percent and weekly performance of -1.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, ARMK reached to a volume of 3150228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $30.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $35 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on ARMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARMK in the course of the last twelve months was 54.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ARMK stock trade performance evaluation

Aramark [ARMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, ARMK shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.63, while it was recorded at 27.95 for the last single week of trading, and 28.39 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.85 and a Gross Margin at +7.06. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.27. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 199.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of $1,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aramark [ARMK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aramark posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to -7.70%.

Aramark [ARMK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,121 million, or 88.86% of ARMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,602,727, which is approximately -9.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, holding 20,970,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $586.13 million in ARMK stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $557.1 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly 23.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aramark stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 37,111,776 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 33,771,395 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 183,880,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,763,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,673,198 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 15,907,529 shares during the same period.