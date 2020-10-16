Saturday, October 17, 2020
Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Revenue clocked in at $24.30 billion, down -2.51% YTD: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] price plunged by -1.11 percent to reach at -$2.64. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Patients With Heart Failure.

Trial Met Primary Composite Endpoint of Reduction in Cardiovascular Death or Heart Failure Events .

Trial Did Not Meet Secondary Endpoint of Reduction in Cardiovascular Death.

A sum of 2490677 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. Amgen Inc. shares reached a high of $236.99 and dropped to a low of $232.87 until finishing in the latest session at $235.01.

The one-year AMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.81. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $263.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 6.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.97, while it was recorded at 237.64 for the last single week of trading, and 232.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.15 and a Gross Margin at +81.27. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.71.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 314.60. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 282.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $335,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AMGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amgen Inc. posted 3.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 6.87%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106,318 million, or 78.00% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,866,168, which is approximately -1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,729,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.45 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.84 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 919 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 25,042,195 shares. Additionally, 946 investors decreased positions by around 25,273,374 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 402,083,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,398,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,888,183 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,918,582 shares during the same period.

