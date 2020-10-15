Yext Inc. [YEXT] Stock trading around $17.34 per share: What’s Next?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] closed the trading session at $17.34 on 10/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.89, while the highest price level was $17.6052. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Borrego Health Revitalizes Patient Experience in the COVID-19 Era with Yext Answers.

As patients continue to look for information about COVID-19, Borrego Health has streamlined the process of getting official answers by implementing Yext’s revolutionary site search product.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced its expanded work with Borrego Health, one of the largest non-profit Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in the United States, to power the health system’s website with Yext Answers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.25 percent and weekly performance of 9.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 862.36K shares, YEXT reached to a volume of 3346485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $19.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.64.

YEXT stock trade performance evaluation

Yext Inc. [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.06. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 16.72 for the last single week of trading, and 15.14 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.49. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.67.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -60.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.54. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$101,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yext Inc. [YEXT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yext Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yext Inc. go to 5.00%.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,460 million, or 71.80% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,996,403, which is approximately 2.925% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 9,519,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.07 million in YEXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $156.45 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly 10.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 6,054,758 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,963,073 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 74,197,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,215,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,038,298 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,195 shares during the same period.