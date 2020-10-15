why Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $83.85

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] closed the trading session at $81.90 on 10/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.825, while the highest price level was $82.875. The company report on September 21, 2020 that Crown Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will release its earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, October 19, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is “packaging”. A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on October 27, 2020. The telephone numbers for the replay are (402) 220-4720 or toll free (800) 879-4284. A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company’s website, www.crowncork.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.90 percent and weekly performance of 2.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 786.68K shares, CCK reached to a volume of 1011022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $83.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $61, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CCK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CCK stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, CCK shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.15 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.43, while it was recorded at 81.85 for the last single week of trading, and 69.17 for the last 200 days.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.62 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Crown Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Total Capital for CCK is now 12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 477.23. Additionally, CCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 466.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] managed to generate an average of $15,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Holdings Inc. posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 8.86%.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,062 million, or 91.40% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,604,972, which is approximately -3.641% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 8,860,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $725.64 million in CCK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $640.48 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly 2.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 13,408,307 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 12,975,246 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 96,473,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,857,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,918,258 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,371,215 shares during the same period.