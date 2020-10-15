why ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.00

ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: ACIW] closed the trading session at $30.82 on 10/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.45, while the highest price level was $30.93. The company report on October 12, 2020 that ACI Worldwide Selected by Entergy Services, LLC for Mobile Payment Options.

Leading U.S. energy company partners with ACI Speedpay to launch mobile wallet bill payment channel with ACI moBills and Pay By Text—delivering additional digital payment options for consumers.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced Entergy Services, LLC will utilize its ACI Speedpay solution to launch a new mobile wallet bill payment channel.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.65 percent and weekly performance of 5.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 943.01K shares, ACIW reached to a volume of 1641236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIW shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for ACI Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ACI Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACI Worldwide Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACIW in the course of the last twelve months was 19.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, ACIW shares gained by 15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.41, while it was recorded at 30.47 for the last single week of trading, and 28.63 for the last 200 days.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.60 and a Gross Margin at +42.07. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.33.

Return on Total Capital for ACIW is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.07. Additionally, ACIW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] managed to generate an average of $16,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ACI Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACI Worldwide Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 107.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI Worldwide Inc. go to 12.00%.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,636 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,734,533, which is approximately 1.695% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,893,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.75 million in ACIW stocks shares; and WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, currently with $316.83 million in ACIW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:ACIW] by around 6,682,261 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 8,401,195 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 102,876,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,960,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIW stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 583,369 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,346,697 shares during the same period.