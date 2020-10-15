VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] fell -60.34% so far this year. What now?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.65%. The company report on October 7, 2020 that VYNE Therapeutics Announces Covered Status for ZILXI™ (minocycline) with Express Scripts.

Coverage Effective October 2, 2020 on Express Scripts National Preferred, Flex, and Basic Formularies.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced a coverage update for its novel ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%. ZILXI is the first minocycline product of any form to be FDA approved for use in rosacea for the treatment of inflammatory lesions in adults and is just recently available in pharmacies nationwide.

Over the last 12 months, VYNE stock dropped by -60.00%. The average equity rating for VYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $318.41 million, with 138.65 million shares outstanding and 138.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, VYNE stock reached a trading volume of 1602655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

VYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, VYNE shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6250, while it was recorded at 1.8860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5751 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

VYNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNE.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $161 million, or 52.20% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,876,410, which is approximately 244.671% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,213,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.61 million in VYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.3 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 587.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 58,129,088 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 8,562,200 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 17,838,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,529,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,108,846 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,994,369 shares during the same period.