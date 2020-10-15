Thursday, October 15, 2020
Finance

Urban One Inc. [UONE] is 159.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE] price surged by 0.19 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Urban One, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstanding 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022.

Urban One, Inc. (“Urban One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today announced that it has commenced a private offer to certain eligible noteholders described below to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 75040PAS7 and U74935AF1, ISINs US75040PAS74 and USU74935AF19) (the “Existing Notes”) for newly issued 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “New Notes”), upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (the “Offering Memorandum”) dated October 2, 2020. Holders of approximately $260.7 million principal amount of Old Notes, or 74.5% of the principal amount of Old Notes, have agreed to participate in the Exchange Offer, subject to customary conditions.

The New Notes are being offered to provide the Company with additional financial flexibility by replacing the Existing Notes which are validly tendered and accepted for exchange with New Notes that mature eight months after the Existing Notes are scheduled to mature. .

A sum of 1074763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. Urban One Inc. shares reached a high of $5.80 and dropped to a low of $5.01 until finishing in the latest session at $5.25.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban One Inc. [UONE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42.

UONE Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban One Inc. [UONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, UONE shares gained by 46.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 354.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Urban One Inc. [UONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban One Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONE is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Urban One Inc. [UONE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.02% of UONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 104,900, which is approximately 11.953% of the company’s market cap and around 41.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in UONE stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $21000.0 in UONE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE] by around 27,349 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 19,162 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 74,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,439 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,162 shares during the same period.

