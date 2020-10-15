Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $14

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.47 during the day while it closed the day at $12.13. The company report on October 1, 2020 that Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on October 22nd, 2020.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, today announced that it will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on October 21, 2020. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 4653597. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 4653597. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations page at www.umpquaholdingscorp.com.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock has also loss -2.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UMPQ stock has inclined by 12.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.04% and lost -31.47% year-on date.

The market cap for UMPQ stock reached $2.70 billion, with 220.21 million shares outstanding and 218.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, UMPQ reached a trading volume of 1031752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $13.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $21, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on UMPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.80.

UMPQ stock trade performance evaluation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.43, while it was recorded at 12.50 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.12. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.30.

Return on Total Capital for UMPQ is now 8.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.42. Additionally, UMPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] managed to generate an average of $89,803 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,341 million, or 91.00% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,987,117, which is approximately -3.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,397,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.4 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $196.28 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 19,374,797 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 15,391,163 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 158,222,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,988,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,740,130 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,392,218 shares during the same period.