UBS Downgrade Fluor Corporation [FLR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] loss -1.23% or -0.13 points to close at $10.46 with a heavy trading volume of 1059452 shares. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Stork Awarded 3-Year Maintenance Contract by Shell & Esso Joint Venture NAM in the Netherlands.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a three-year maintenance contract by NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij), a joint venture between Shell and Esso, in the Netherlands. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2020.

It opened the trading session at $10.61, the shares rose to $10.85 and dropped to $10.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLR points out that the company has recorded 45.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -267.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, FLR reached to a volume of 1059452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $16, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12.

Trading performance analysis for FLR stock

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 18.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at -2.96. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.68.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now -14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.92. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of -$33,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluor Corporation posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -180.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to -9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $989 million, or 80.70% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,032,208, which is approximately -8.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,214,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.3 million in FLR stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $74.45 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly -14.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 12,783,801 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 18,791,351 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 61,849,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,424,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,579,219 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,901,932 shares during the same period.