Susquehanna lifts Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.38%. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Cognizant Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, will announce results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To participate in the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778 and provide the following conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

Over the last 12 months, CTSH stock rose by 20.58%. The one-year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.17. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.01 billion, with 541.00 million shares outstanding and 540.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, CTSH stock reached a trading volume of 3272567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $69.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $67 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.61 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.48, while it was recorded at 73.56 for the last single week of trading, and 60.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.58 and a Gross Margin at +33.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 22.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.52. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

CTSH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 2.82%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,784 million, or 93.80% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,466,896, which is approximately 4.188% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,028,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.76 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 2.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 43,865,826 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 36,713,590 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 421,795,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,375,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,491,508 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 5,731,328 shares during the same period.