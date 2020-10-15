Thursday, October 15, 2020
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] is -1.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] traded at a high on 10/14/20, posting a 23.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.79. The company report on September 28, 2020 that Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Sale of firstPRO Recruitment Business Unit.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that through its subsidiary Staffing 360 Georgia, LLC, the Company had completed the sale of substantially all the assets of the Company’s firstPRO 360 business for $3.3 million in cash.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of firstPRO to redeem shares of preferred stock held by Jackson Investment Group, LLC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7728490 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stands at 12.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.10%.

The market cap for STAF stock reached $7.48 million, with 8.69 million shares outstanding and 6.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 262.45K shares, STAF reached a trading volume of 7728490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

How has STAF stock performed recently?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.77. With this latest performance, STAF shares gained by 30.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.41 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6613, while it was recorded at 0.6560 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6958 for the last 200 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for STAF is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.28. Additionally, STAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] managed to generate an average of -$18,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.01.Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAF.

Insider trade positions for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.90% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC with ownership of 83,491, which is approximately 36.221% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 66,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in STAF stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $26000.0 in STAF stock with ownership of nearly 274.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 89,335 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 181,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,179 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

