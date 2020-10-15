Thursday, October 15, 2020
Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] Stock trading around $36.25 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Replimune Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.00%. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Replimune Announces Presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

Initial safety and efficacy data from the single agent RP2 portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of RP2 alone & in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in patients with solid tumors.

An update from the melanoma & non-melanoma skin cancer patients enrolled into the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1 in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab).

Over the last 12 months, REPL stock rose by 158.74%. The one-year Replimune Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.89. The average equity rating for REPL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.53 billion, with 39.86 million shares outstanding and 35.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 194.81K shares, REPL stock reached a trading volume of 10663955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Replimune Group Inc. [REPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REPL shares is $30.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Replimune Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Replimune Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on REPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Replimune Group Inc. is set at 2.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21.

REPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.00. With this latest performance, REPL shares gained by 51.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 215.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.10 for Replimune Group Inc. [REPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.07, while it was recorded at 27.00 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Replimune Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for REPL is now -32.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.75. Additionally, REPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] managed to generate an average of -$431,352 per employee.Replimune Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.50 and a Current Ratio set at 22.50.

REPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Replimune Group Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPL.

Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $620 million, or 85.00% of REPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REPL stocks are: OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,344,971, which is approximately 0.404% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 3,104,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.53 million in REPL stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $83.92 million in REPL stock with ownership of nearly 17.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Replimune Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Replimune Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REPL] by around 4,669,463 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,473,584 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 18,974,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,117,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REPL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,427,205 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 458,515 shares during the same period.

Novan (NOVN) Rises By 30% After Novan's NITRICIL™ Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2
VOXX International Corporation [VOXX] moved up 31.02: Why It's Important

