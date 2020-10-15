Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] Revenue clocked in at $415.60 million, down -11.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE: QUOT] traded at a high on 10/14/20, posting a 2.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.70. The company report on September 30, 2020 that FLG Partners Announces Two New Partners and Expands Footprint to Los Angeles.

Veteran CFO Leaders Jennifer Cho and Ron Fior join FLG.

FLG Partners, a leading CFO and CEO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm, serving over 500 companies from startups to Fortune 100, today announced the election of Jennifer Cho and Ron Fior as partners in the firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1366028 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quotient Technology Inc. stands at 3.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for QUOT stock reached $760.55 million, with 90.11 million shares outstanding and 75.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 476.02K shares, QUOT reached a trading volume of 1366028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUOT shares is $11.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Quotient Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on QUOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Technology Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for QUOT in the course of the last twelve months was 108.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

How has QUOT stock performed recently?

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, QUOT shares gained by 17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.29, while it was recorded at 8.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.17 and a Gross Margin at +39.56. Quotient Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.50.

Return on Total Capital for QUOT is now -3.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.71. Additionally, QUOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] managed to generate an average of -$34,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Quotient Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quotient Technology Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quotient Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]

There are presently around $577 million, or 76.50% of QUOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUOT stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 7,838,830, which is approximately 45.159% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7,295,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.72 million in QUOT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.38 million in QUOT stock with ownership of nearly 4.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE:QUOT] by around 9,994,871 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,210,619 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 52,973,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,179,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUOT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,461,273 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,316,746 shares during the same period.