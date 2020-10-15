Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX] Stock trading around $1.70 per share: What’s Next?

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE: PHX] traded at a high on 10/14/20, posting a 6.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.70. The company report on October 13, 2020 that PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Changes Its Name To PHX Minerals Inc..

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., “Panhandle,” “PHX” or the “Company,” (NYSE: PHX), today announced that it has officially changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. effective Oct. 8, 2020 . In conjunction with its name change the Company has also unveiled a new logo. The Company’s ticker will remain “PHX” on the NYSE.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, “At the beginning of this year, we embarked on a new corporate strategy to become a minerals-only company. This new strategy means we will no longer participate as a non-operated working interest owner in the drilling of new wells. In our just ended fiscal year 2020, we did not participate as a working interest owner in any wells. As we methodically execute this new strategy by acquiring producing minerals in our core areas with high rock quality and line-of-sight development under credit worthy reputable operators, we will slowly high grade our existing asset base by divesting lower margin properties. This new strategy will emphasize growth on a NAV accretive basis. The name change and new Company logo emphasize this new strategy and reflect our commitment of proactive execution.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2399491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. stands at 14.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.47%.

The market cap for PHX stock reached $36.58 million, with 16.40 million shares outstanding and 9.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 123.73K shares, PHX reached a trading volume of 2399491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHX shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wunderlich have made an estimate for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2009, representing the official price target for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Hold rating on PHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has PHX stock performed recently?

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.86. With this latest performance, PHX shares dropped by -3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8722, while it was recorded at 1.6420 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0642 for the last 200 days.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +20.43. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.48.

Return on Total Capital for PHX is now -0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.67. Additionally, PHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX] managed to generate an average of -$1,852,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 833.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHX.

Insider trade positions for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [PHX]

There are presently around $16 million, or 47.20% of PHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHX stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 2,359,594, which is approximately -1.603% of the company’s market cap and around 19.40% of the total institutional ownership; EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,635,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 million in PHX stocks shares; and ROBOTTI ROBERT, currently with $1.25 million in PHX stock with ownership of nearly 0.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:PHX] by around 1,330,442 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,781,508 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,015,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,126,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 585,220 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 885,762 shares during the same period.